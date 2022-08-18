With only a few days to go until the release of Demi Lovato’s forthcoming studio album, HOLY FVCK (out August 19 on Island Records), the singer joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to address her latest single, "29," which is suspected to be about her six-year relationship with actor Wilmer Valderrama.

“I’m very careful about the way I answer these questions because I feel like the song says it all. I don’t have to say too much, to be honest,” she explained. Lovato, who turns 30 on August 20, said that turning 29 "put everything into perspective." It was also the same age Valderrama was when the pair met. Lovato was 17 at the time; the two began dating in 2010, when Vilderrama was 30 and Lovato was 18.

While she does not confirm the single is about Valderrama directly, fans began speculating the subject matter of "29" after the singer posted a teaser on TikTok. Many took to the comment section to share their own stories of dating adults while they were teenagers, as well as offering support and praise to Lovato.

"Thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy/ But was it yours or was it mine?/ 17, 29," Lovato sings on the chorus. She also seems to comment on Valderrama's pattern of dating younger women, belting, "I see you're quite the collector/ Yeah, you're 12 years her elder."

Prior to his relationship with Lovato, the That ’70s Show star was linked to Lindsay Lohan in 2004, when she was 18 and he was 24. He was also briefly linked to Mandy Moore when she was 16 and he was 20. He sparked controversy after claiming he took her virginity during a 2006 appearance on Howard Stern, which Moore denied in her own appearance on Stern’s show in 2018. More recently, the 42-year-old Valderrama welcomed a baby with his fiancée, model Amanda Pacheco.

Lovato and Valderrama split from their highly publicized relationship in 2016 after six years together. Following the announcement of his engagement to Pacheco in 2020, the singer told Harper’s Bazaar, "I’m really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best, but we’re not in each other’s lives, haven’t spoken in a long time."

The former Disney Channel star is happily taken once more, and has recently gone public with her new boyfriend Jute$. The two recently collaborated on her previous HOLY FVCK single, “Substance.”