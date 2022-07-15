Nope is the name of the upcoming horror film Daniel Kaluuya is going to star in. It’s also what Kaluuya probably said when he was asked to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Despite being asked to return, the Get Out actor will not be reprising his role as W’Kabi, unfaithful best friend to T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), in the 2018 film’s upcoming sequel, Variety confirmed. The Oscar-nominated actor was unable to commit to the project due to scheduling conflicts with Nope, Jordan Peele’s highly anticipated third entry in the horror genre, which will also feature Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun and Barbie Ferreira.

Due to Boseman’s tragic passing in 2020, the movie will explore a T’Challa-less Wakanda in a way that honors the actor’s legacy. Core members of the first film’s cast, including Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett and Danai Gurira, are all set to return and will be joined by MCU newcomers including Michaela Coel . Letitia Wright, who portrays Shuri, tech genius and sister to T’Challa, is also returning for the sequel, in which she’s rumored to be taking over the role of Black Panther. The actress recently shut down rumors of her anti-vax antics to Variety.

In addition to Nope, Kaluuya is also set to star in a Barney — not Barbie, Barney — live-action film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor told the publication that the film, just like its (presumably) child audience, is still in the early stages of development. Consider this article a formal petition to get Peele in the director’s chair for the Barney movie.