DaBaby apologized to the LGBTQ+ community after his homophobic comments during Miami's Rolling Loud festival in an overdue notes-app apology posted to Instagram today.

"Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate and learn from your mistakes," DaBaby wrote in his post. "I want to apologize to the LGTBQ+ community for the hurtful & triggering comments I made."

The apology comes soon after Governor's Ball and Day N Vegas Festivals dropped the "BOP" rapper from their lineups today. Las Vegas-based Day N Vegas simply announced that Roddy Rich would perform in his place in an Instagram post, while Governor's Ball was much more explicit in their condemnation.

"Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind. We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world," the three-day New York-based festival posted in a notice. "Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what is right. Along with you, we will continue to use our platform for good."

Governor's Ball's decision to cut DaBaby comes a day after Lollapalooza announced their removal from the festival's lineup, as well.

Many online find the timing of DaBaby's apology insincere. The rapper initially doubled down on his words in a music video "Giving What It's Supposed to Give" in which a false apology read "My apologies for being me the same way you want the freedom to be you."

The rapper also furthered his rhetoric in a series of Instagram stories after his Rolling Loud performance saying, "My gay fans, they take care of themselves. They ain't got no nasty gay n****s, see what I'm saying? They ain't no junkies on the street."

DaBaby's words have not only resulted in festival cancelations, but public condemnation from Elton John and former collaborator Dua Lipa who featured him on her song, "Levitating," as well. It seems this behind-schedule apology isn't close to enough to make up for the rapper's dangerous rhetoric.