CupcakKe is defending her decision to call out a number of other artists in her new diss track.

On Tuesday, the rapper started trending on Twitter after she released her remix of 50 Cent's 1999 song, "How to Rob." And while she introduced the track by saying "if you hear your name, it's all motherfucking love, don't take shit personally," according to Complex, CupcakKe's version took aim at over 20 prominent rappers and hip hop artists — including Lil Baby, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Migos, Tory Lanez, Doja Cat, and City Girls — and their fans weren't happy.

That said, it also didn't take long for many commenters to express their "disappointment" in CupcakKe, particularly in regards to a "disgusting" lyric about Lizzo's weight and another line that referenced Megan Thee Stallion's shooting, which many called "below the belt."

On Wednesday though, CupcakKe took to her own Twitter to respond to the criticism surrounding the track. In a retweet of a fan arguing that diss tracks are an integral part of rap, she added that, "I think it's a beautiful thing & any one upset with it it's just use to the mediocre."

"Understand it's not male rappers complaining it's female rappers," CupcakKe continued. "Sit back & enjoy talent at its finest & for the last time it's all love to all the rappers mentioned. Don't be sensitive."

And though none of the artists mentioned in her "How to Rob" remix have responded, CupcakKe also later went on to mention that she had decided to "get baptized in the morning."

"On that note everyone have a peaceful blessed night," she added. "In the name of Jesus I pray. Amen."

