Corinna Kopf is coming under fire for saying she's always been hesitant to get vaccines.

Earlier this week, the YouTuber tweeted about the "anxiety some people face when asked to take a vaccine," seemingly referencing herself. Granted, the part that appeared to elicit the most backlash was her argument about how "we are consistently asked to respect people's feelings and personal choices."

"But all that is thrown out the window when someones nervousness is taken as selfishness," she wrote.

no one talks about the anxiety some people face when asked to take a vaccine. we are consistently asked to respect people’s feelings and personal choices, but all that is thrown out the window when someones nervousness is taken as selfishness. — corinna (@CorinnaKopf) July 5, 2021

In response, commenters criticized her take by pointing out that respecting people's feelings and personal choices doesn't apply when we're talking about "putting my life at risk & the lives of other people," as one person wrote.

"How about some respect for other people's right to go about our lives without having to risk getting ill because of some1's nervousness?," they continued, while another echoed the sentiment by writing, "It becomes selfish when someone puts others lives at risk by dropping all covid precautions as if they're vaccinated."

it becomes selfish when someone puts others lives at risk by dropping all covid precautions as if they're vaccinated, when they're actually not. (ex: not wearing mask and hanging out with people) — Dave (@Krtzyy) July 5, 2021

I’m all for respecting people’s feelings & personal choices, unless they are putting my life at risk & the lives of other people



How about some respect for other people’s right to go about our lives without having to risk getting ill because of some1’s nervousness? — Grace Church (friend of @CutAyer) (@Grace_News_) July 5, 2021

However, Kopf went on to explain that she's not "worried about the needle or the shot itself," rather she has "health anxiety" over "how [her] body might react, and that will drive [her] out of my mind." Not only that, but she also clarified in a later tweet that she wasn't an anti-vaxxer, before defending herself by saying she has "all [her] other vaccines and plans on vaccinating [her] kids."

i’m not sure you’ve ever experienced health anxiety before but i’m not worried about the needle or the shot itself. i’m worried about how my body might react, and that will drive me out of my mind. — corinna (@CorinnaKopf) July 5, 2021

the internet really is a weird place… I open up about how i currently feel and instantly I’m labeled an anti vaxxer? y’all realize I have all my other vaccines and plan on vaccinating my kids right? 🥴🥴 — corinna (@CorinnaKopf) July 5, 2021

However, the former Vlog Squad member ended up incurring even more backlash after revealing that she's never gotten a flu shot as it's not a "mandatory vaccine" and suggested that it wasn't all that necessary because she's "never had the flu."

"Not that it even matters," she added. "Not getting the flu shot doesn't make you anti vaxx. The fuck."

the flu shot isn’t a mandatory vaccine, i didn’t get them growing up and i don’t get them now. never had the flu either… not that it even matters. not getting the flu shot doesn’t make you anti vaxx. the fuck. — corinna (@CorinnaKopf) July 5, 2021

But even so, Kopf eventually stopped responding to all the criticism with a final tweet in which she said she "might just get my covid vaccine tomorrow."

She added, "Being called a pussy, a coward and being told to die a few times really convinced me and eased my nerves."

might just get my covid vaccine tomorrow, being called a pussy, a coward and being told to die a few times really convinced me and eased my nerves :) — corinna (@CorinnaKopf) July 6, 2021