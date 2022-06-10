Cooper Noriega has died. He was 19.

According to the LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, the TikTok star passed away on Thursday. A spokesperson for the department said the coroner who conducted the initial autopsy has yet to determine a clear cause of death, per Page Six. "More investigation into the death" will have to be conducted "once the tests/studies come back," before they reexamine the case.

Law enforcement officials with knowledge of the situation told TMZ that Cooper was found unconscious in a mall parking lot outside of Los Angeles after a passerby called 911. However, paramedics were unable to revive him once they arrived.

The outlet also went on to report that he wasn't found inside a car with no signs of trauma to his body. At this point, foul play isn't suspected.

Cooper was a model and popular TikToker, who shot to internet stardom shortly after he began to post on the platform in May 2019. Known for his lip-syncing, comedy and POV videos, he has 1.8 million followers on the app at the time of writing.

