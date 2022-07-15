Constance Wu’s Twitter has been quiet since 2019, after her controversial tweets reacting to the renewal of her hit sitcom Fresh Off the Boat sparked online backlash.

“fucking hell” and “literally crying” were the tweets that started internet discourse in May 2019, and minted Wu as the “Asian American Diva” in a think-piece on SLATE. Wu clarified, in a since-deleted post, that her disappointment over continuation of Fresh Off the Boat, also credited as a stepping stone in her career, was related to a scheduling conflict that cost her a more "creatively challenging role." Fans, however, who adored the series particularly for its importance in on-screen Asian American representation, found her comments insensitive — to put it lightly.

After an initial correction to her off-handed tweets posted to Twitter and Instagram, Wu took a nearly three-year-long social media break. Yesterday, she resurfaced, posting a statement to Twitter about the affect of the incident on her mental health.

The actress shared that after the internet backlash, and DMs from peers in the Asian American acting community that she “was a disgrace to AsAms,” Wu felt “they’d be better off without me” and tried to take her own life.

“It’s surreal,” Wu shared in the statement. “That a few DMs convinced me to end my own life, but that’s what happened."

Following her suicide attempt, she took time away from social media and her career to focus on mental health: “AsAms don’t talk about mental health enough,” Wu’s statement read. “While we’re quick to celebrate representation wins, there’s a lot of avoidance around the more uncomfortable issues within our community.”

Ready to open up about some of those "uncomfortable issues," Wu also announced the publication of her book Making a Scene. “That’s why I wrote my book and why I’m here today — to reach out and help people talk about the uncomfortable stuff in order to understand it, reckon with it, and open pathways to healing.”

Making a Scene will be released with Simon & Schuster in October, until then, Wu will be dipping a toe back into the public eye, and social media, living her truth.

“The truth is,” Wu said describing her book, “I’m not poised or graceful or perfect. I’m emotional. I make mistakes... lots of ‘em!”

She was able to make it through a notes-app Twitter post without a single typo, which is more than some can say; a good indication of the book on the way.