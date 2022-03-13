Coachella announced Friday that it would be launching "a first-of-its-kind artist residency" this year.

The annual music and arts festival is collaborating with clothing brand Cactus Plant Flea Market. Though they haven't announced too many details, they wrote in their announcement online that "more from this collaboration will debut ahead of the show, and on-site in the desert."

This upcoming project follows CPFM's previous Coachella collaboration with Kid Cudi in 2019. It featured a line of T-shirts and hoodies printed with the titles of three of Cudi's tracks: "ILLusions,” “Baptized in Fire” and “Swim in the Light.”

Coachella 2022 will be taking place in Indio, California on April 15 to April 17 and April 22 to April 24. Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Kanye West and Swedish House Mafia will be the headlining performers. Others in the lineup include Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Daniel Caesar, Snoh Aalegra and more.