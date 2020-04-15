Party With Rebecca Black Tonight at PAPER x Club Quarantine

Pabllo Vittar, the Brazilian pop supernova, stopped by PAPER x Club Quarantine last Wednesday to deliver a killer DJ set that featured highlights from her new album, 111, some ass-shaking choreography and a fan that kept her wig flowing all night long. With living room drag shows from Rify Royalty and Louisianna Purchase, and a sweaty final hour from Ecuador's DJ MINAS, the Zoom party made mid-week isolation something to celebrate — not that time is real anymore, anyway.

At 9 PM EST, PAPER's party with Club Quarantine opens once again. Tonight, unsung internet icon Rebecca Black will drop through with a live DJ set. You know her from "Friday" fame, a cultural touchstone that saw her face more criticism than she deserved, but Black recently dropped a solid double-single, as well: Self Sabotage / Closer. Chilean disco queen Javiera Mena will also DJ, having just debuted her new single, "Flashback," off an album slated to release later this year. New York's own Sateen will add some serious glamour to the club, spinning tracks in anticipation of their Crystallized EP, out this Friday. (Listen to its title track, here). Rising producer/artist Himera and punk drag performer Allysin Chaynes will round out the night, which is three hours long and hits capacity at 1,000 guests.

For entrance into PAPER x Club Quarantine, you'll need a Zoom code, which will be announced to the public right here tonight at 9 PM EST. Stans, you'll want to watch this space closely — and run, don't walk, to enter the party.