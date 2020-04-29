Big Freedia, Uffie and Aluna Tonight at PAPER x Club Quarantine

Last week's PAPER x Club Quarantine gave you serious range, from a devilish DJ dancing in a nail-covered gimp mask to a massive pop star queuing up hits from her own bathtub. Victoria Monét stans mixed with Fifth Harmony stans, and the Charli XCX-endorsed band Nasty Cherry even crashed our Zoom to debut their new single, "Shoulda Known Better."
Tonight, PAPER's Wednesday party with the biggest queer rave in isolation is back with an entirely new lineup, so invite your distant relatives, uncap your poppers and download Drizly.
The night will also spotlight two major reinventions: Under Diplo's Mad Decent label, Aluna (formerly AlunaGeorge) is officially coming back as a mononym with her new single, "Body Pump," out this week; and Mitch Grassi, the stylish, falsetto star of Pentatonix and Superfruit, is debuting his brand new solo project, Messer, with a dark, techno-heavy DJ set.
For entrance into PAPER x Club Quarantine, you'll need a Zoom code, which will be announced to the public right here tonight at 9 PM EST. Stans, you'll want to watch this space closely — and run, don't walk, to enter the party.
For party tips and etiquette, follow Club Quarantine on Instagram (@clubquarantine).
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web