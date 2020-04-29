Big Freedia, Uffie and Aluna Tonight at PAPER x Club Quarantine

Last week's PAPER x Club Quarantine gave you serious range, from a devilish DJ dancing in a nail-covered gimp mask to a massive pop star queuing up hits from her own bathtub. Victoria Monét stans mixed with Fifth Harmony stans, and the Charli XCX-endorsed band Nasty Cherry even crashed our Zoom to debut their new single, "Shoulda Known Better."

Tonight, PAPER's Wednesday party with the biggest queer rave in isolation is back with an entirely new lineup, so invite your distant relatives, uncap your poppers and download Drizly.

At 9 PM EST, PAPER x Club Quarantine opens through midnight, and has invited in two music legends: New Orleans bounce pioneer (and former PAPER Pride cover star) Big Freedia will be dropping by for a DJ set, as well as Uffie, the former queen of Myspace ("Pop the Glock" is an untouchable classic), who's since become a trusted pop songwriter for artists like Greyson Chance, among others.

The night will also spotlight two major reinventions: Under Diplo's Mad Decent label, Aluna (formerly AlunaGeorge) is officially coming back as a mononym with her new single, "Body Pump," out this week; and Mitch Grassi, the stylish, falsetto star of Pentatonix and Superfruit, is debuting his brand new solo project, Messer, with a dark, techno-heavy DJ set.

For entrance into PAPER x Club Quarantine, you'll need a Zoom code, which will be announced to the public right here tonight at 9 PM EST. Stans, you'll want to watch this space closely — and run, don't walk, to enter the party.