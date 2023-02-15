Sam Smith Shows Up for Boyfriend Christian Cowan's Fashion Show

On Valentine's Day, Sam Smith came out to support their boyfriend Christian Cowan for his latest runway show during New York Fashion Week.

Smith, who started dating the British-born designer last year, wore a silver sequin coat over a bright red jumpsuit designed by Cowan (modeled after a look shown on that night's runway). They sat front row next to Lil Nas X, Teyana Taylor, Bella Thorne and Orville Peck.

It was Smith's first time attending Cowan's show, who's been presenting at NYFW for several years now. The designer is known for his camp-y, hyper-flashy designs and is a favorite of New York's downtown party circuit and queer community.

The fashion consultant Fern Mallis and singer Sam Smith

Bella Thorne, Orville Peck, Teyana Taylor, Lil Nas X, Sam Smith

The collection had several of Cowan's flamboyant signatures like feathered veils, crystal fringe and latex gloves. There were a few show-stopping accessories, too, including giant feathered headdresses like the one Lil Nas X wore (his seat had to be moved back slightly so the hat wouldn't interfere with his seatmates).​

Smith recently won a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group alongside Kim Petras and performed their hit song "Unholy" with her there and at the BRIT Awards in London. Their latest album Gloria was released on January 27. Neither Smith nor Cowan have commented publicly about their relationship yet.

