Chrissy Teigen is responding to the backlash surrounding a recent post about her new hobby.

This past weekend, the star shared that she had taken up horseback riding per her therapist's suggestion, writing that it was something she was doing "just for me, as I have absolutely nothing currently lol."

"Today begins my journey into the horse world," she continued before posting a photo of her new horse. "I hope this dude likes me. he's so handsome and appears lazy, I love."

My therapist says I need something that I do for just me, as I have absolutely nothing currently lol. Today begins my journey into the horse world. I hope this dude likes me 😩 he’s so handsome and appears lazy, I love pic.twitter.com/1Ytejb4L6J — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 16, 2021

That said, while Teigen's tweet alluded to using horseback riding as a way to cope with her pregnancy loss, many online took issue with her statement about having "nothing," especially given that many are struggling amid the pandemic.

"A lot of people are unemployed and struggling to feed their family in the midst of a pandemic," as one person wrote. "Maybe now isn't a great time to say you 'have nothing' so you bought a horse to entertain yourself."

Meanwhile, others called her out-of-touch and implored her to "read the room," with one person writing that "the 'let them eat cake' inability to read a room is tiring."

"'Absolutely nothing' is clearly a matter of perspective, I guess," they added. "Other people's nothing's sure seem a lot darker and inescapable right now."

A lot of people are unemployed and struggling to feed their family in the midst of a pandemic. Maybe now isn't a great time to say you "have nothing" so you bought a horse to entertain yourself. — Lady Long Limbs (@ladylonglimb) January 17, 2021

People are dying, ma'am.



Read the room. — Valkyrie Thunderbitch (@ValkyrieLadyK) January 16, 2021

“Absolutely nothing” is clearly a matter of perspective, I guess. Other people’s nothing’s sure seem a lot darker and inescapable right now. The “let them eat cake” inability to read a room is tiring. — KS (@KevSpilker) January 16, 2021

And though some defenders pointed out that she was trying to heal from the recent loss of her child, Teigen herself came forward on Sunday evening to address critics of her post by writing, "A lot of u really misinterpreted this tweet and I guess that's on me."

Chrissy and her husband recently lost a child in the midst of the aforementioned pandemic. Maybe now isn't a great time to tell her what she does or does not need to heal. — Rochelle Dolim (@MariposaX) January 17, 2021

"I didn't say I have nothing, I said I have nothing I do for just me," she continued. "A convo with a therapist. A hobby. Cause I lost a baby. And I'm figuring myself out. And i didn't buy a horse. But oh my god, what if I did?"

Not only that, but she also ended up retweeting a tweet about how she was "poisoned by wealth and privilege" by asking "why are you guys reading into this so much?"

"The boredom," she added, before later responding to the same critic in another follow-up tweet that said, "What do you want from me."

"An essay about me, thinking about you?," Teigen said. "It's my Twitter. I'm talking about me?"

See Teigen's response to the backlash, below.

a lot of u really misinterpreted this tweet and I guess that’s on me. I didn’t say I have nothing, I said I have nothing I do for just me. A convo with a therapist. A hobby. Cause I lost a baby. And I’m figuring myself out. And i didn’t buy a horse. But oh my god, what if I did? https://t.co/AYKI37VicV — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 18, 2021

why are you guys reading into this so much? the boredom. https://t.co/yikciER8LW — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 18, 2021

I do understand. What do you want from me, an essay about me, thinking about you? It’s my Twitter. I’m talking about me? https://t.co/XJOIYF7aMJ — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 18, 2021