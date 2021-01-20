Chrissy Teigen is responding to the backlash surrounding a recent post about her new hobby.
This past weekend, the star shared that she had taken up horseback riding per her therapist's suggestion, writing that it was something she was doing "just for me, as I have absolutely nothing currently lol."
"Today begins my journey into the horse world," she continued before posting a photo of her new horse. "I hope this dude likes me. he's so handsome and appears lazy, I love."
That said, while Teigen's tweet alluded to using horseback riding as a way to cope with her pregnancy loss, many online took issue with her statement about having "nothing," especially given that many are struggling amid the pandemic.
"A lot of people are unemployed and struggling to feed their family in the midst of a pandemic," as one person wrote. "Maybe now isn't a great time to say you 'have nothing' so you bought a horse to entertain yourself."
Meanwhile, others called her out-of-touch and implored her to "read the room," with one person writing that "the 'let them eat cake' inability to read a room is tiring."
"'Absolutely nothing' is clearly a matter of perspective, I guess," they added. "Other people's nothing's sure seem a lot darker and inescapable right now."
And though some defenders pointed out that she was trying to heal from the recent loss of her child, Teigen herself came forward on Sunday evening to address critics of her post by writing, "A lot of u really misinterpreted this tweet and I guess that's on me."
"I didn't say I have nothing, I said I have nothing I do for just me," she continued. "A convo with a therapist. A hobby. Cause I lost a baby. And I'm figuring myself out. And i didn't buy a horse. But oh my god, what if I did?"
Not only that, but she also ended up retweeting a tweet about how she was "poisoned by wealth and privilege" by asking "why are you guys reading into this so much?"
"The boredom," she added, before later responding to the same critic in another follow-up tweet that said, "What do you want from me."
"An essay about me, thinking about you?," Teigen said. "It's my Twitter. I'm talking about me?"
See Teigen's response to the backlash, below.
