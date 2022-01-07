TikTok's favorite couple is no more.

In separate statements issued to E! News, Chris Olsen and Ian Paget confirmed they've split after two years of dating.

"The past couple of weeks have been difficult for Chris and me, but ultimately, he's my best friend and always will be," Paget wrote in his statement. However, he also went on to add that they were both "excited to explore our new relationship moving forward. We thank everyone for their continued love and support, in a way, this is just the beginning."

As for Olsen, he stated that he would "always have so much love for Ian" after going "through an incredible amount together."

Not an end, just a shift ! We love u forever.

"We'll always be connected in a beautiful way. While we're going to take some time apart and grow as individuals—this isn't the end of our time together, but a shift," he said, echoing his TikTok announcing their breakup, which features the caption, "Not an end, just a shift ! We love u forever."

Olsen continued in his statement, "I can't wait to keep cheering [Paget] on."

