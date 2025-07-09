Chappell Roan Got Dragged Through the Streets of NYC

Has anyone seen Chappell Roan ? Word on the streets is she got dragged — literally, through those same streets!

The PAPER cover star and Grammy winning superstar was papped in New York City this week caught in an incredibly hairy situation. Eagle-eyed photogs were on the scene as she was dragged behind a taxi with her luscious locks caught in the door. As onlookers snapped away, she mugged an entirely different set of cameras… video cameras!

See the photos below:

I snagged the images on Getty, where others in the same set show off a production crew flanking pop’s latest superstar. While she hasn’t officially announced new music since “The Giver” debuted at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, all signs point to this being the music video for something or other.

Now, it’s clear her dramatically long locks are likely a wig and some cleverly disguised rigging. If I were to venture a guess, I’d say longtime collaborator Dom Forletta is responsible for helping craft the look. In an interview with PAPER back in February, Forletta said his relationship with Roan is “always super collaborative. She always has an idea and puts a lot of trust in me to bring it to life. She’s a dream to work with.”

Likewise, I’d say the overall look comes courtesy of Chappell Roan’s image architect and close collaborator, stylist Genesis Webb . In another interview with PAPER, Webb said “She's just so for the girls,” and that she and Roan “connected very easily, because we’re both from similar places and had similar upbringings. It just worked.”

Besides filming music videos in New York City, Roan recently appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars. Her look, styled by Webb with hair by Forletta and a latex sex doll suit courtesy Mariano Cortez, caused quite a stir online. I’d say it’s the mark of a good outfit, and an even better pop star, if it “ causes all this conversation .”