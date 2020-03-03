If Karl Lagerfeld's Chanel was all about showmanship and excess, his right hand Virginie Viard prefers things much more pared down. That much was clear at her Fall 2020 show today, which was devoid of any spectacle and lavish production.

She let the clothes do the talking, which this season took on a more casual bend. The leisurely effect was all the more pronounced thanks to items like high-waisted shorts, knit bandeaux tops, two-toned riding boots and whimsical costume jewelry.

Models came out in groups, with some like Gigi Hadid interlocking arms with her fellow Chanel girls as if they were on their way to brunch or spending a day shopping in SoHo. It was very much Sex and the City meets rue Cambon. See, below, for more photos from Chanel Fall 2020.

