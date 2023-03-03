No One Is Safe From Chaka Khan's Reads

As it turns out, it’s not just Céline Dion fans that weren't terribly thrilled about Rolling Stone Magazine's controversial 200 Greatest Singers list. Chaka Khan also has some choice words for the publication, and everybody is catching strays in the process.

Appearing on Los Angeles Magazine's The Original podcast, Khan took the ranking to task after learning that she had been ranked at No. 29 behind Mary J. Blige at No. 25, who she's had a longstanding on-again-off-again feud with. "They are blind as a motherfucking bat! They need hearing aids," Khan blasted. "These must be the children of Helen Keller!”

Khan went on take issue with Joan Baez's inclusion at No. 189, remarking, “Let’s be honest, the bitch cannot sing,” although she did concede that "she was a good writer.” As for Mariah Carey's No. 5 ranking, Khan seemed to suspect that the only reason she landed so high on the list was the result of some behind-the scenes wheeling and dealing. "That must be payola or some shit like that.” And by the time it got to Adele, who came in at No. 22, Khan threw in the towel saying, “Okay, I quit.”

Fearing the wrath of the BeyHive Illuminati, Khan was careful to avoid passing any judgement on Beyonce's No. 8 spot. “I don’t have anything to say about Beyoncé. She’s a great singer. She really has [the] opportunity to be a great singer. She has what it takes. She got the chops. She does.” And while it sounded like it wasn't her cup of tea, Khan appeared to be indifferent about Christina Aguilera's inclusion. “Whatever, a lot of Black people like Christina Aguilera. She’s alright.”

According to Khan, the list's only saving grace was the decision to put Aretha Franklin in the top spot “As she fucking should be. Thank you! There’s justice somewhere!” She also seemed to take pride in Whitney Houston being given the No. 2 spot, pointing out that she was the one that introduced her to legendary music producer Clive Davis. “I made her mother bring her down to the studio and sing background with me. Her and Luther Vandross. They both sang background for me on my albums.”

Either way, Khan didn't seem all too bothered by the bogus list. “I didn’t even know what the hell you were talking about, so obviously this don’t mean a great deal to me,” she admitted to the podcast's host Andrew Goldman. “These people don’t quantify or validate me in any way.”

And with that, the library is now closed.