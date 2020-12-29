Carole Baskin is closing out the year with a big announcement.

On Monday, the Big Cat Rescue founder revealed that she's currently writing a memoir and working on a deal for a TV show, per Page Six.

"I'm in negotiations for a TV show series on the work we do to end big cat abuse and to write my memoirs," she wrote in an end-of-the-year email blast to fans, before providing updates on other projects such as her phone game, bobble-head doll, masks, and Cameo account.

True to form, Baskin then went on to add that her Tiger King co-stars/nemeses — Joe Exotic and Doc Antle — were still in jail. That said, despite all of her talk about Big Cat Rescue, she apparently doesn't address the recent tiger attack on a volunteer anywhere in the email.

