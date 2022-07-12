Cardi B thinks The Shade Room is full of bullshit.

This past weekend, the rapper got into a heated spat with the infamous celebrity gossip site, which was captured in screenshots of since-deleted tweets that were shared by other tea accounts.

According to Newsweek, it all started after Cardi put the outlet on blast for posting about her daughter Kulture's fourth birthday party, telling them to "delete my child off y'all page" while also accusing The Shade Room of being biased against her.

“Cause my thing is… okay you only post negative content bout me ,cool no biggie. got me blocked from commenting on their page ok cool,” she wrote. “but please don’t post my child on yall funny ish …I don’t want to be old self but just leave me alone.”

The star later alleged that her ask was being blatantly ignored, while accusing them of "doing shady stuff" like blocking her from commenting on their posts. However, The Shade Room quickly refuted her claim by sharing past positive coverage about the Grammy winner, to which Cardi responded with a video about the publications trying to "gaslight" her.

Not only that, but Cardi also went on to talk about how she's "not a crazy person" who's "trying to make narratives about me,” despite The Shade Room's alleged efforts to paint her in a negative light compared to other artists.

"But my thing is, take it easy on me. I’m a person as well and I’m trying to protect my best, my mental health. It’s too much," she continued, before referencing her recent win against blogger Tasha K in her headline-making defamation lawsuit. "We could’ve had this conversation on DM, but clearly you guys are ignoring me so now we have to I guess do it like this."

Granted, things appeared to settle down after Cardi implored the outlet to "handle this like adults" via a phone call, which The Shade Room later confirmed happened.

“Just spoke to @iamcardib and we were able to come to a resolution,” The Shade Room tweeted on Monday. “We’re putting the issue to rest and moving on. Cardi, we wish you the best and continued success. Glad we found a way to move forward peacefully. What happened earlier was bad, but how it ended is good.”