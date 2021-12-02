Bardi gang, let's ride. Cardi B just broke another record.

Just one week after getting another Grammy nom, the Recording Industry Association of America announced that Cardi became the first female rapper to go diamond multiple times, citing her 2018 Maroon 5 collaboration “Girls Like You” — which passed 10 million sales — as being one of the main reasons. Cardi's first diamond song was her viral breakout single, “Bodak Yellow.”

Naturally, Cardi took to Twitter to announce the news. “Wow I got two Diamond records! Thank you sooo much @maroon5 for including me on this song and this is the song I cater to my daughter every time I perform it. I’m forever grateful,” she wrote.

Afterward, she began quote tweeting different accounts, responding to the announcement: "Diamonds are a girl’s best friend” on one and “it’s very fuckin different!” on another.

Cardi’s no stranger to breaking records. Last year, her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, broke the record set by Nicki Minaj for longest-charting album by a female rapper in the Billboard 200 history, sitting (then) at 124 weeks. Just a week before that, she became the first female rapper with a Hot 100 No. 1 hit in two different decades.

Earlier this year, she broke records by becoming the first female rapper to have five No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

Cardi’s definitely set to break more albums when she comes out with her long-awaited sophomore album. She’s released tracks like “Up” and “WAP,” but fans are still waiting for more news about the LP’s release.