Cardi B has responded to the accusations of cultural appropriation leveled against her new magazine cover.

In honor of her forthcoming collaboration with Reebok, the "WAP" rapper recently appeared on Footwear News's November cover. However, the photoshopped image of Cardi with ten arms was quickly criticized for its apparent imitation of the Hindu goddess Durga, with a number of people calling the photo "racist" and "offensive."

"Cardi B out here using a Hindu Goddess as her aesthetic what the fuck," as one Twitter user wrote, while another commenter said, "She can't getaway with this without addressing and apologizing for mocking our culture."

CARDI B OUT HERE USING A HINDU GODDESS AS HER AESTHETIC WHAT THE FUCK pic.twitter.com/3ysFx1YHqx — Varu ❀ (@yourlocalbicc) November 11, 2020

Cardi b did not pay “homage” to the Hindu goddess Durga by holding a shoe in her hand, this is plain disrespect and in no way cultural appreciation. she can’t getaway with this without addressing and apologizing for mocking our culture pic.twitter.com/ZLVcz0mBlB — Hana 🤍 (@MissAmericHANA) November 11, 2020

In response to the backlash, Footwear News issued a statement about the shoot on Wednesday, in which they claimed the image was "intended to pay homage" to the goddess and that their "intent was to show a powerful woman."

"However, we realize we were not considerate of certain cultural and religious perspectives and how this could be perceived as deeply offensive," the publication continued, according to People.

"We take full accountability for this oversight and we apologize. It is important we learn from this example and are sensitive to this sort of religious imagery when creative discussions are taking place in the future. Today, we're releasing another cover from the shoot that was a subscriber exclusive."

Additionally, Cardi herself took to her Instagram Story to also apologize for the shoot, writing that she was told that she would be channeling a goddess who "represents strength, femininity and liberation, and that's something I love and I'm all about."

"And thought it was dope, if people think I'm offending their culture or their religion I want to say that was not my intent. I do not like offending anyone's religion. I wouldn't like it if someone did it to my religion," she wrote, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Cardi then concluded her apology by adding that she "wasn't trying to be disrespectful," before admitting that she "should have done my research."

"I'm sorry," she said. "I can't change the past but I will do more research for the future."