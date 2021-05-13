Cara Delevingne is entering the NFT market by selling a video of her vagina.

Yep, you read that right. Turns out the sexpert and former model is currently auctioning off the "one-of-a-kind NFT" in collaboration with anonymous artist Chemical X.

Not only that, but all the proceeds from the sale will apparently go toward her charitable foundation, which "supports women's empowerment, COVID relief, LGBTQIA+ organizations, environmental causes, and fighting institutionalized racism," per her Instagram post about the sale.

But why choose this particular part of her body? Well, in her post, Delevingne alluded to the fact that there were some conceptual parallels between NFTs and her exclusive ownership of her vagina.

"My first word was 'mine.' To me, that means something that is most mine — my vagina. I own it. It's mine and no one else's," as she explained. "I choose what I do with it. And no one can take that away from me."

See Delevingne's post about the week-long auction, below.