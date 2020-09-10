A week ago, KITH teased an upcoming collaboration with Calvin Klein with Gigi Hadid-fronted promotional billboards in Los Angeles and New York. Today, the full campaign has arrived along with the unveiling of a joint underwear collection.

For the first time in Calvin Klein's history, another brand's logo will share the waistband for its famous underwear designs under the official name "KITH for Calvin Klein 2020." The collection is set to officially launch on September 12 and will arrive in two distinct categories: Classic and Seasonal.

Welcoming the launch, the Cass Bird-lensed and Gabriella Karefa-Johnson-styled campaign stars a pre-pregnancy Gigi Hadid and revives Calvin Klein's legendary '90s aesthetic. Intimate shots — some posed and some candid — center on the collaborative undergarments and highlight the soon-to-be familiar, logo-embossed waist bands.

"The dream billboard !!! ft @kith x @calvinklein !!! Wish I could be in the city to see it. 🗽🗽🗽," wrote Hadid on Instagram. "Shot at the beginning of the year, so excited to finally share the Kith for Calvin Klein 2020 campaign by @cassblackbird / grateful for projects w friends @ronniefieg 🏆 @austinscotti @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup @brycescarlett love u all 🚕❤️"

KITH for Calvin Klein 2020 will launch online at KITH's website and in KITH's flagship stores on September 12. In stores, customers will have the opportunity to create their own underwear three-packs with special packaging. See the gallery, below, for the full product offering.

KITH for Calvin Klein 2020: Men's

KITH for Calvin Klein 2020: Women's