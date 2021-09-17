Bushwig Served What the Met Gala Couldn't
Bushwig Served What the Met Gala Couldn't

​Story by Justin Moran / Photography by Tanner Abel and Nicholas Needham

After moving to Maria Hernandez Park for an outdoor version of the drag festival, Bushwig returned this year to its home at Brooklyn's Knockdown Center to celebrate 10 years of shows. A self-described hub for "drag, music, love and unity," Bushwig brought out an international lineup of more than 200 entertainers, DJs and personalities for two days of underground queer art. From Club Quarantine's outdoor stage, packed with sets from Alice Longyu Gao and Ceréna, to main stage performances by the likes of Chase Icon and headliner Azealia Banks, Bushwig 2021 proved to be the world's greatest space to make weirdos to feel like superstars.

Junior Mintt

Photography: Tanner Abel and Nicholas Needham

