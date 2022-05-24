In a prime example of maximizing their joint slay, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya come together for a sexy, rich new short film by Bulgari

The expensive queens (and Bulgari global ambassadors) are depicted galavanting around Rome in all their fine jewelry while exploring palazzos while looking hot and aspirational.

It’s the first Bulgari campaign for Hathaway, who’s been in Cannes the past few days serving looks and wearing the brand’s high jewelry on the red carpet. Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino shot the film, and other campaign stars will include Blackpink’s Lisa and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Zendaya, meanwhile, became a Bulgari brand ambassador in February 2020, as has worn its jewels everywhere from the Oscars to the Venice Film Festival. See the entire short film, called “Unexpected Wonders,” below.