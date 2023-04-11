Transphobes Melt Down Over Dylan Mulvaney's Bud Light Partnership

Transphobes are having a collective meltdown over Bud Light's partnership with Dylan Mulvaney.

According to LGBTQ Nation, their nonsensical spiral started last week after the 26-year-old trans influencer — who also recently made headlines as Nike's newest ambassador — announced her sponsorship in a pair of posts, including a video featuring a custom can with an image of her face to celebrate the completion of her "365 Days of Girlhood" TikTok series. That said, conservative men obviously took this as a personal attack and have continued to freak out over the all-American beer's alleged "betrayal," with no signs of stopping anytime soon.

As part of the outrage, many have been protesting Mulvaney's partnership by flooding social media with overly dramatic videos of themselves doing everything from shooting bottles to steamrolling cases of Bud Light, all while calling for a complete boycott of the brand and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch.

This MAGA Bud Light protest reminds me of Disco Demolition Night in 1979 when the Chicago White Sox blew up disco albums on the field and had to forfeit the game because it was too damaged to play. pic.twitter.com/54LmR5JGoz — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 10, 2023

So then what do they do? Proudly declare that they're switching to other beers, such as Coors Light and Miller Lite. Except as tons of people who can Google have pointed out, there's a tiny problem with this particular protest attempt: All of these brands are also open supporters of the LGBTQ+ community, as proven by their Pride campaigns and inclusivity initiatives. And what's even funnier is that there are some especially dense people have opted to sub Bud Light for college kegger staple, Natural Light, which is also owned by Anheuser-Busch. Whoops.

MAGA: “I’m switching to Coors Light.”



Coors Light: “The fuck you are.” pic.twitter.com/6BmOA5Ra61 — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) April 4, 2023

Poor MAGA.

All beers are siding with Bud Light with Pride.



They can always drink milk. pic.twitter.com/3tE7iME6QN — 🏴‍☠️ Bob Lawrence --Obama is #1 (@TrumpluvsObama) April 10, 2023

Additionally,

As for Anheuser-Busch, the company's made it clear that it's standing by its partnership with Mulvaney, telling Fox News that it's worked with "hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics." And when it comes to the can with her face? Same exact thing.



"From time to time we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney," Anheuser-Busch continued. "This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public."