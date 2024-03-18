Dylan Mulvaney Celebrates 'Second Year of Girlhood'
It feels like we've been rooting for Dylan Mulvaney for a long time now, but the influencer and singer has actually only been in the public eye for a couple of years — two, to be exact. This week, to celebrate two years of documenting her gender transition with her series Days of Girlhood — which has collectively received more than a billion views! — Mulvaney threw a blowout bash in support of The Trevor Project wearing a Moschino tux.
Mulvaney has long been a champion of The Trevor Project's work, nearly $200,000 for the organization last year during her 365 Days of Girlhood livestream event. This year, Mulvaney was the recipient of The Trevor Project's Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year award, which recognizes public figures who champion the LGBTQ+ community for mental health awareness.
In the time since first rising to viral fame, Mulvaney has begun releasing original music. The "2nd Year of Girlhood" party included a debut performance of her latest track, "Days of Girlhood." The event was packed with Mulvaney's friends, supporter and collaborators, including the likes of Chris Colfer, Our Lady J, Carnie Wilson and Kerri Colby, who Mulvaney tells us "slayed the stage."
Photography: Ryan Clemens
