Dylan Mulvaney Celebrates 'Second Year of Girlhood'

It feels like we've been rooting for Dylan Mulvaney for a long time now, but the influencer and singer has actually only been in the public eye for a couple of years — two, to be exact. This week, to celebrate two years of documenting her gender transition with her series Days of Girlhood — which has collectively received more than a billion views! — Mulvaney threw a blowout bash in support of The Trevor Project wearing a Moschino tux.

Mulvaney has long been a champion of The Trevor Project's work, nearly $200,000 for the organization last year during her 365 Days of Girlhood livestream event. This year, Mulvaney was the recipient of The Trevor Project's Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year award, which recognizes public figures who champion the LGBTQ+ community for mental health awareness.

