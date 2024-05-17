Born into the world of fashion as the daughter of the founders of the iconic Y2K brand BCBGMAXAZRIA, Agnes Azaria could have let the “cynical part” of the industry drive her into a jaded stupor. Instead, she took all that music and style knowledge and fused it into songs that discuss how beauty standards shouldn’t trap you and instead focus on the “freedom to change and discover yourself regardless of societal norms.”

Today, she’s sharing her new track “ANGER” on PAPER, a song that hits on the taboo topic of suicide, because, as she tells us, it’s important to “confront it to combat it.” Below, she tells us about how fashion has made it into her music and visuals and what she’s most excited to share with fans next.

You’ve got a pretty remarkable fashion lineage — how does that play into your creative expression when it comes to music? It was a privilege to grow up around so much of the fashion industry, and it definitely influenced my music and style. But the superficial and cynical part of it caused me to grow up with a lot of self-worth issues. This inspired me to sing about beauty standards in a way that tells myself and others that you are enough and beautiful and should feel the freedom to change and discover yourself regardless of societal norms. I read that you recently changed your stage performance to integrate other players. Why did you make that decision? I’ve gotten to a place as a producer where I have more freedom than ever to express myself, and finishing this six-song EP of electronic grunge music is a testament of that. Now all I want to do is focus on the vision and performance and let go of the technical aspects that consumed me for half a decade. At the end of the day music is a fantasy that can alter your world and view. I’m leaning into the joy and creativity of that. I’ve always wanted to be an artist as innovative and impactful as Arca and FKA twigs, and I’ve only recently felt the courage to dive in and just do it.