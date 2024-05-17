The Saintly Queens of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' 9

The ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is here! Reprising on the main stage to compete for a $200,000 grand prize are eight queens from its first season to Season 14: Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Gottmik, Jorgeous, Nina West, Plastique Tiara, Roxxxy Andrews, Shannel and Vanessa Vanjie.



However, it wouldn't be Drag Race without some twists and turns from Mama Ru. For the first time in the show's herstory, the cash prize will be donated to the charity of the winner’s choosing — supplied through The Palette Fund, a private foundation "dedicated to breaking down barriers and advancing social change in communities that are under-resourced and facing significant challenges."

The competition debuts today on Paramount+ with a two-episode season premiere hosted by RuPaul and produced by World of Wonder, with new episodes premiering every Friday, along with new episodes Untucked.

Below, PAPER followed the queens of All Stars 9 to NYC's Top of the Rock to chat about why they chose their respective charities.

Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Season 14

"I chose the National Black Justice Coalition. I wanted a charity that really speaks to me and represents who I am. I am black. I am queer. Okay! And we fight for the rights. Okay?"

Gottmik, Season 13

"I am fighting for Trans Lifeline this season. As a trans individual, I am representing an organization that is trans people running for trans people. I wish I had them when I was first transitioning, so I'm honored to be able to give them a platform and raise money for them all at the same time. It's gonna be iconic just like this gorgeous Jean Paul Gaultier look I'm wearing today. I love my Gaultier family so much. Thank you for making me look fierce."

Jorgeous, Season 14

"I'm playing for National Alliance on Mental Illness. They advocate, educate and listen to people with mental illness and help them build better lives, with their families, too. Mental health is so important, especially after COVID. We've been through so much shit, like dealing with stuff by ourselves. And honestly, I deal with a lot of anxiety and depression, too. There's so many people that go through it. I want to be a voice for those people to tell them that they are not alone, for real."

Nina West, Season 11

"I am so proudly playing for The Trevor Project. I chose it because I was really isolated and alone as a queer kid growing up, and I don't want anybody to experience that vulnerability and suffering and isolation. Did you know that suicide is the number-two cause of death for LGBTQIA+ youth and youth in general ages 10 to 13? And ages 14 to 20, it's the number-three cause of death? The Trevor Project is so important, and they're saving lives."

Plastique Tiara, Season 11

"I chose The Asian American Foundation because I am Asian American."

Roxxxy Andrews, Season 5 and All Stars Season 2

"I chose the charity Miracle of Love from Orlando, Florida, because under the umbrella is a thing called Divas in Dialogue, and they do so much for the trans community of color. I just see them do the work firsthand, and that's why I love them so much. They need lots of money, and we're going to earn that money for them!"

Shannel, Season 1 and All Stars Season 1

"I'm super excited for this season because it's a charitable one. I am for the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, which is very near and dear to my heart. Depression is something that a lot of us have, and it needs to have a voice. It isn't just about medication. Instead, it needs help, and it needs all of the things that a lot of people feel like they don't have, that they should have. It is an amazing organization that's built up of just five people. You can contact them directly, and they can get you all of the tools and assets to help you feel like your normal self again. It's going to be an amazing, amazing season with the best queens of all time."

Vanessa Vanjie, Season 10 and 11