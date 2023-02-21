Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Wedding Chaos Now Involves a Lawsuit

Nepo heiress Nicola Peltz fought a one-woman war to disinvite Floridian tyrant Ron DeSantis from her wedding, and now she's being sued. Give it up for the American justice system!

Page Six has obtained court docs filed by the Peltz-Beckham's former wedding planners in a lawsuit against the Peltz family. Primarily, they accuse the Peltzes of breach of contract after their nine-day stint as the organizers for the wedding just six weeks prior to the big event.

Peltz married fellow heir Brooklyn Beckham on April 9, 2022. It was a glamorous affair that involved a star-studded 500-person guest list, a custom couture wedding dress and the Palm Beach, Florida estate of her billionaire father, who dished out some of the estimated $4 million cost.

Wedding planner team Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba's other grievances include multiple dust-ups with Peltz's mother Claudia, who they claim conspired to obscure the true cost of the wedding from her billionaire husband, Nelson. These hidden costs, according to Page Six, involved more than $100,000 on hair and makeup for Peltz. According to Claudia, her husband would "kill her" if he found out.

The suit also describes Nelson as a "billionaire bully" who wanted to cancel the wedding entirely — before he was talked down by Claudia because "it would destroy Nicola's career."

The wedding planners also claim that David and Victoria Beckham were kept out of the loop about the behind-the-scenes chaos, which is consistent with later reports about a feud between Posh Spice and her future daughter-in-law. According to the docs, "Both Claudia and Nicola had insisted that Victoria Beckham could not know about any internal mistakes regarding the ongoing planning of her son's wedding, including any errors with the guest list."

While his wife was preoccupied with literal matters of state, such as informing her family that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would not be allowed at the event, her future husband had his own concerns to worry about. The planners claim the embattled photographer asked security staff if they could source "those guns that shoots a net" in case of a drone strike by the media.