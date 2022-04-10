Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have officially tied the knot.

The couple said their "I do's" in Palm Beach, Florida, at the Peltz's family estate on Saturday. Per PEOPLE, it was a multi-day affair, with guests first arriving on Friday for some welcome cocktails ahead of the wedding and the reception. They had a traditional Jewish ceremony, to honor Peltz's heritage.

Related | Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Are Engaged

According to the magazine's report, it was quite the lavish black-tie event, with three large oceanfront tents, orchids hanging from the ceiling for the chuppa, and "an elevated runway, with water and floating flowers on each side." And present for the nuptials were a whopping 600 guests, plus the rabbi.

Beckham's younger brothers Romeo and Cruz were his best men, while Peltz's grandmother was her maid of honor, with Harper Beckham as one of the bridesmaids.

As seen in photos obtained by TMZ, the star-studded guest list included Serena and Venus Williams, Gigi Hadid, Spice Girls Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner, Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, Elizabeth Hurley, and more.

Related | Let Brooklyn Beckham Cook for You

PEOPLE also reported that David Blaine performed a magic act during cocktail hour after the ceremony, and Marc Anthony also sang songs for the happy couple.

TMZ mentioned that chef Thierry Isambert — President Bill Clinton's former cook — prepared the dinner menu. And Snoop Dogg allegedly DJ'ed the reception. He supposedly told British tabloid The Mirror, "Brooklyn’s wedding is going to be a big affair and my gift to him and his wife-to-be is I will come down and do a set for them on their big day."

The couple began dating back in October 2019, and announced their engagement in July 2020.