Brooke Candy Can Be Your Mistress on 'Flip Phone'

An icon of the underground music, fashion and queer art worlds, Brooke Candy is a creative force unlike any other. Having spent the last three years working on her visual art and tattooing, the sex positive pop idol, who's previously collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX, Bree Runway, Ashnikko and Rico Nasty, is gearing up to embark on her next musical era. Today, she kicks things off with her brand new solo single "Flip Phone," featuring a music video, produced by PAPER in collaboration with Gentle Monster.

Adding a raunchy twist to Y2K nostalgia in a way that only Candy knows how, the electro-charged club banger juxtaposes pop convention with innuendo and sexually charged lyrics. "Flip Phone" turns listeners on their heads with innocent Britney Spears-esque hooks ("Oh, oh, you can call me on your flip phone"), giving way to suggestive teases ("I could be your mistress") that's all punctuated by a punchy kick drum and subwoofer shaking bass.

Photography: Miriam Marlene Waldner

Taking some inspiration from Pamela Anderson in Barbed Wire, the Candy-directed, rain-soaked visual has everything from chainmail bikinis to lucite pleasers and a glittery pink car (courtesy of Minitruckmommy) with snakeskin covered seats that would make the most Barbiecore convertible want to cross the streets. It's sexy, it's chic, it's all the things we'd ever want to see from a Brooke Candy production.

Photography: Miriam Marlene Waldner

"I wanted this to be the first song I came back with because I had the most fun making it and I’m just having fun right now,” Candy tells PAPER, having previously detailed what to expect from her follow-up material to 2019's SEXORCISM album. "The video was a challenge to make because I wanted it to come out so perfect, and it did."

Check out the PAPER premiere of Brooke Candy's official music video for "Flip Phone" and stream her new single, below.