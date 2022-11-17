Brockhampton announced at Coachella earlier this year that, six years after first forming, the group would be releasing one last album before saying goodbye for good. Recorded this past spring and formally announced in October, that record, The Family, has now finally arrived on streaming services, closing the book on the All-American boy band. But wait — there's another album, too, and it's set to release at midnight tonight.

In a letter to fans shared via press release, Kevin Abstract looks back on the rise and fall of Brockhampton. Abstract speaks to his early days growing up in Corpus Christi, Texas and the band's apocryphal origins on a Kanye West fan forum; he traces the group's growing pains, struggles with fame and their eventual decision to go their separate ways. "Everyone took a risk. We found each other and planted our own trees," Abstract writes. "I had a vision when I posted, but the way it would end up not only changing my life but having an impact on the culture we grew up on? Thank you."

Abstract goes on to address the decision to make The Family largely a solo affair with some additional contributions from Bearface, Romil Hemnani and executive production by Boylife. "I understand that some of the fans are upset that no one is on the album but me," he writes. "Over the past few years, the members of the band began to move our separate ways, and focus on our individual careers and passions. With this project, a few of us were inspired to make something new that would bring closure to the past, and set the table for all of us to finally be able to explore our individual futures. I hope you understand and enjoy the music."

All that being said, Brockhampton is giving their fans one last parting gift, with a surprise bonus album, TM, set to drop on November 18. Comprised of previously shelved material the group recorded in 2021 in Ojai, California, executive produced by Matt Champion, the unexpected album will serve as the group's actual final LP. Fans are drawing comparisons to the one-two punch Frank Ocean pulled by dropping Endless and Blonde back-to-back in 2016 in order to satisfy his label obligations.

"I feel like whoever is reading this — whoever has been with BROCKHAMPTON since the beginning deserves some sort of closure," Abstract writes. "The album is an attempt at that. Thanks for giving us a chance. For holding me up. Holding me down. For being everything I needed when I was just some nigga from Texas. I still am. Yeah, this show is over, but the furnace is still glowing. What a blessing this has been."

Check out Brockhampton's last-recorded albumThe Family below, and stay tuned for TM when it comes out at midnight.