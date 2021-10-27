Britney Spears is calling out her family once again for their part in maintaining her 13-year-long conservatorship.

On Monday, the pop icon took to Instagram to share a photo of her mini typewriter that she recently found alongside a caption expressing her frustration with her family for "hurting me deeper than you'll ever know!!!"

"Don't you find it weird when you jump through hoops to organize trips or set up lunch dates with people you love only to know they'll bail on you or leave after 10 minutes ???," she wrote. "It's humiliating and it's like every person I've ever opened to immediately says they'll be gone on a trip for two weeks after."

Britney then went on to sarcastically say she "got" that people were "only available to me when it's convenient for them," while declaring that she was "no longer available to any of them now."

"I don't mind being alone ... and actually I'm tired of being this understanding Mother Teresa ... if you're rude to me then I'm done," she said before ending her message with a very definitive, "peace out."

Britney's latest message echoes a recent post criticizing her family for being complicit in the "abusive" conservatorship controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, who was removed from the position by Judge Brenda Penny in September. Additionally, Britney also shared another message earlier this month warning her family that they would need "mercy" if she decided to do a tell-all interview.

All of this comes after Britney's shocking June testimony where she told the court about her family not doing a "goddamn thing" about her conservatorship, which allegedly saw Jamie forcing her to get an IUD and take certain drugs, as well as other horrifying things. She also said during the hearing that she wanted Jamie to be charged with conservatorship abuse as well as sue her family over their inaction.

See Britney's post for yourself below.