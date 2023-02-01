Britney Spears Accuses Alyssa Milano of 'Bullying'

Britney Spears wants Alyssa Milano to mind her own business.

Last month, the former Charmed star appeared to join a number of people concerned about Spears' wellbeing following the deletion of her Instagram, as well as reports that claimed the pop icon was struggling with her mental health.

“Someone please go check on Britney Spears," as Milano tweeted on December 20. It's still unclear why the actress felt compelled to make the request in the first place, though her post came shortly after TMZ published a story about Spears' alleged "meltdown" at a Thousand Oaks eatery. However, that report was quickly debunked by her husband, Sam Asghari, and a restaurant employee, who said she was "understandably upset" by another diner, who "taunted her by taking a video without consent."

Someone please go check on Britney Spears. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 21, 2022

As such, Milano's apparent concern seemed to rub the "Piece of Me" singer the wrong way, as she took to her recently reinstated Instagram account to accuse the Melrose Place alum of "bullying" her on Tuesday.

"It saddens me to see things about me from people who don't know me!!! This definitely feels like a form of bullying!!!," Spears wrote in her Story, which featured a screenshot of Milano's tweet. "Ladies, we are supposed to be rooting for one another not pulling one another down!!!"

Following the public call out, sources close to Spears told TMZ that Milano privately contacted the Grammy winner this morning to apologize. That said, there was no mention of how Spears reacted to the DM.

Late last month, Spears also sent a message to fans, who reportedly requested that police conduct a wellness check when she deactivated her Instagram. After authorities confirmed she was fine, the star issued her own statement on Twitter, where she chastised people for takings things "a little too far."

"This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media," as Spears wrote. "During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward."