With famous art museums and cultural centers now offering online tours, fashion is also getting in the game with interactive virtual experiences of their own. Bottega Veneta is the latest to follow suit, having recently announced Bottega Residency, a weekly itinerary covering everything from music to art, food and film.

Each week, the brand will introduce a new "resident" who will offer their favorite works from artists, writers and film directors. A typical weekend will include live music, cooking and recipes from rising-star chefs, and a Sunday movie night in collaboration with a film industry partner.

Bottega is kicking things off with Daniel Lee, the brand's creative director and the residency's first guest contributor. "Creativity and strength lie at the heart of Bottega Veneta," he said in a statement. "In this highly distressing time, we feel a responsibility to celebrate those values and ignite a sense of joy and hope in our community and beyond."

You can keep up with the entire weekly itinerary across Instagram, Youtube, Spotify, Apple Music and a unique mini-site on www.bottegaveneta.com.