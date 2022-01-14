Brooklyn nightclub Bossa Nova Civic Club has announced that they will be closed indefinitely after a fire in their building resulted in substantial water damage to the venue.
According to Instagram, a fire in the third floor apartment seriously injured a tenant, who is still being hospitalized, and killed their dog. The fire ultimately didn't reach the ground floor, but the club space and building did sustain enough damage that it's "safe to say we will be closed for a notable amount of time."
A hub for underground club sounds and emerging artists and DJs, Bossa Nova Civic Club has been a much-beloved staple of Brooklyn's DIY nightlife community since it first opened nine years ago. The venue has been a home base for NYC techno collective Discwoman, as well as a frequent stomping ground for plenty of local favorites such as AceMo, MoMA Ready and more. It even helped legalize dance floors in NYC by fighting to overturn the outdated Cabaret Law.
Following word of Bossa's closure, countless DJs and local artists mourned the loss on Twitter by sharing fond memories of nights spent at the club. Berlin via New York DJ and artist Juliana Huxtable wrote, "I LOVE @BossaNovaCivic SO MUCH AND HEARING THAT THE BUILDING IT'S IN CAUGHT FIRE IS BREAKING MY HEART. I HOPE EVERYONE IS OK."
One of the few local venues to have survived the wave of DIY venue closures brought on by COVID-19, Bossa's announcement comes as a major blow to the Brooklyn's nightlife scene. In response, Bossa Nova Civic Club has started a GoFundMe to help support staff, bar and tenants.
"This space is a second home to a lot of us and has cultivated many careers, friendships and chosen families," organizers write. "Bossa has endured but survived an extreme amount of adversities, during a pandemic no less. This level of harm needs the full backing of the community to restore. Please help us, thank you."
I just got off the phone with John in regards to bossa, he told me the fire was above bossa, bossa didn\u2019t burn but the water damage and the damage to the whole building means it won\u2019t be opening for a very long time and may not reopen at all but still figuring this out.— frankie (@frankie) 1642088746
I LOVE @BossaNovaCivic SO MUCH AND HEARING THAT THE BUILDING ITS IN CAUGHT FIRE IS BREAKING MY HEART. I HOPE EVERYONE IS OK— CARMEN SAN DIEGO (@CARMEN SAN DIEGO) 1642084013
Bossa really has offered something for everyone in NYC techno. I had wild nights there when I was younger. I played one of my first NYC DJ sets there (at Exile). I found solace in the chill weeknights where I knew I could go dance any time I wanted to as I got older. :'(— \u300ea\u300f\u300el\u300f\u300ey\u300f\u300ec\u300f\u300ee\u300f (@\u300ea\u300f\u300el\u300f\u300ey\u300f\u300ec\u300f\u300ee\u300f) 1642085666
Really sad about Bossa. The whole situation. The fire is horrible. Losing the space is horrible. All of it.— former baby (@former baby) 1642092227
the bossa news is heartbreaking. to this day one of the best shows i ever played. my heart is w yall— Daria (@Daria) 1642090218
our home needs immediate help! pls donate and share wildly!!!https://gofund.me/f2837fcb— ex-barb (@ex-barb) 1642094921
Photography: Seze Devres
