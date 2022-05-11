Blac Chyna is accusing the judge presiding over her defamation trial against the Kardashians of bias.

After a two-week trial that ended up clearing the famous family of all charges, Chyna accused Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon of exhibiting an "undeniably hostile and extremely biased attitude towards her and [her attorney Lynne Ciani]" from the start in a peremptory challenge filing obtained by People. In the court documents, the model alleged that Alarcon's supposed bias and jury instruction affected the outcome of the trial, thus denying her due process.

In response to Chyna's claims, Kardashian family attorney issued a statement calling the accusations a "baseless effort to save face after losing at trial," as well as an "effort to make a scapegoat of Judge Alarcon" that was "frivolous, dishonest, and deserving of sanctions." Their lawyer also noted that neither Chyna nor Ciani had any complaints about the judge during the trial itself, as Alarcon even "explicitly invited Ms. Ciani to brief issues relating to jury instructions and evidentiary issues, such as sustained objections for hearsay and lack of authenticity, which she never did."

However, new court documents obtained by TMZ revealed that Chyna has now lost her motion to disqualify Alarcon, as a bias claim or request for a new trial based on an improper ruling must be filed mid-trial. As for Alarcon, he also reportedly responded by saying there was no reasoning behind her disqualification bid and said she now needs to file a writ of mandate for an appeal.

Chyna was suing the Kardashians for $100 million in damages for allegedly conspiring to get Rob & Chyna — her show with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian — canceled after one season, leading to the loss of potential future earnings stemming from the show. The case was also tied to Rob's 2017 revenge porn scandal where he posted Chyna's nudes online, as well as his alleged domestic violence.

Read TMZ's latest report here.