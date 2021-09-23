People have a lot of opinions on Billie Eilish's recent style switch-up. In a new interview with Elle for its October 2021 cover story, the Grammy-winning artist detailed just how divisive it's been — ultimately losing her roughly 100,000 Instagram followers.

Eilish, for years, was known for her styling choices; green-and-black hair and loosely fitted streetwear became her signature. This decision was, in part, for the then-minor to ensure her figure was never a topic of conversation, nor scrutinized by media.

After turning 18, Eilish decided it was time for a change — one that more accurately reflected her current headspace, which included baring a bit more skin than her usual. This hasn't sit well with some of her fans and in her new Elle interview, she touched on how her supporters have come to expect her to stop evolving.

"People hold onto these memories and have an attachment," she said. "But it's very dehumanizing. I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs. People are scared of big boobs."

Eilish doesn't seem to care about what others think of how she should dress now, and that's very important. Just months ago, she told British Vogue that she would no longer listen to others' opinions on how she should dress.

"Suddenly you're a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you're easy and you're a slut and you're a whore," she said. "If I am, then I'm proud. Me and all the girls are hoes, and fuck it, y'know?"

"Let's turn it around and be empowered in that," she continued. "Showing your body and showing your skin — or not — should not take any respect away from you."