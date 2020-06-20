To start off this Juneteenth weekend, Beyoncé surprised fans by dropping a new single, "Black Parade."

The new song's sound goes back to the singer's Southern roots, and is truly an anthem with lyrics that take pride in her Blackness. Bey wrote on her Instagram post on Friday, "Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power."

She continued, "'BLACK PARADE' celebrates you, your voice and your joy and will benefit Black-owned small businesses."

The header of her website reads, "Being Black is your activism. Black excellence is a form of protest. Black joy is your right."

Proceeds from streams and downloads of the new song will go to BeyGOOD's Black Business Impact Fund, administered by the National Urban League. Her website lists over a hundred Black-owned businesses — from the industries of art and design, beauty, lifestyle, wellness, restaurants and bars, and service — that will benefit from this initiative.

Listen to "Black Parade" below.