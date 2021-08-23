Update 8/23/21: Tiffany & Co finally unveiled their first campaign images titled "About Love" starring Beyoncé and Jay-Z this morning, which feature sa Tiffany Blue-colored 1982 painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat called "Equals Pi" that's never been shown to the public. Beyoncé wears a black Givenchy dress and the famous yellow Tiffany Diamond that's only been worn by three other women, including Lady Gaga and Audrey Hepburn. An accompanying video set to be released on September 15 will see Beyoncé singing of rendition of "Moon River" to Jay-Z as an homage to the film "Breakfast at Tiffany's." It's the first time the two have starred in a campaign together.

Photography: Mason Poole

Beyoncé's September cover story for Harper's Bazaar was released this morning, but one little nugget buried in the piece is the announcement that she and husband Jay-Z are the new faces of Tiffany & Co.

According to WWD, the iconic jeweler is the sole sponsor of the magazine's Icons issue and they will star in its next ad campaign (date still TBD). All the jewelry featured in the Bazaar cover shoot is by Tiffany, which undoubtedly paid a hefty sum for the prime product placement.

The Bazaar Icons issue is the stuff of legends, of course. Each September they hold a glitzy party at the Plaza Hotel in New York City to celebrate their cover with a slew of mega celebrities invited. Let's not forget this is where Cardi B and Nicki MInaj had their infamous brawl a few years ago. Could Bey make an appearance at next month's event? (No word on if they'll be holding it again this year.)

Last December, the Black Is King artist made news when it was learned that she gifted Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir Davis' new baby boy a gift from Tiffany: a silver fork and spoon set that retails for $250. Tiffany, which has recently been bought by LVMH and is going something of a rebrand, have yet to post the news on their social media but are expected to release the official campaign images soon.

