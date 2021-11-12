This week saw the return of two major celeb-fueled events on opposite sides of the US: the CFDA Awards in New York and the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. Both made for some thrilling red carpets, with Gucci getting the most spotlight by far. Other fashion moments came courtesy of Lady Gaga, who's in the early stops of her "House of Gucci" press tour.

From late night talk shows, to charity galas and award ceremonies, we've curated the best head-turning fits seen in New York, LA, and beyond. Scroll through, below, to see which looks caught our eye.

Elle Fanning in Gucci at the LACMA Art+Film Gala

Paloma Elsesser in Peter Do at the CFDA Fashion Awards

Addison Rae in Versace at the amfAR Gala

BFRD in Balenciaga at the CFDA Fashion Awards

Lady Gaga in Gucci for the “House of Gaga” Press Tour in London

Lil Nas X in Gucci at the LACMA Art+Film Gala

Gwyneth Paltrow in Christopher John Rogers at “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Lori Harvey in Vintage Roberto Cavalli at the amfAR Gala

Megan Thee Stallion in Mônot at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Lady Gaga in Celine for the “House of Gaga” Press Tour in London

Hailey Baldwin in Saint Laurent at the LACMA Art+Film Gala