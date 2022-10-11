As Fashion Week parties go, Furla's lively cocktail in a sprawling warehouse in Milan's elegant Brera District — complete with lit-up photo booths and beats by DJ Silvie Loto — was as interactive as it gets.

The main attraction was the display of new Metropolis Remix bags in a variety of colors and sizes, which guests checked out in between sips and bites (and in between the many fashion shows that evening, including Blumarine and Moschino).

Among the VIPs who came in and out was Bella Thorne, much to the delight of Italian locals who stopped to take pictures with the actress, who was wearing an all-black leggings, crop top and blazer look. "One of my all-time favorite things to do in Milan is shopping," she told PAPER. "Obviously I love to eat, whenever anybody asks if anyone’s hungry my answer is always yes! Luckily Italy has the best food."

Thorne, who recently celebrated her 25th birthday, was only in town for a few days to stop by the Furla presentation as well as the Boss show. Furla's new bag launch also coincided with a partnership with She Is the Music, Alicia Keys' non-profit aimed increasing the number of women working in the music industry.

"I’m super happy that Furla's noticed how important women in music," Thorne says of the initiative (she's a singer herself). "Women are 20% of the industry, we have a voice and we’re going to continue to use it."

And what does she carry in her bag? "Lipstick, a tiny powder brush, cigarettes, lighter, papers and a joint holder from my new line. I also carry extra cigarette packs because everybody always asks me for cigarettes when I go out!"