Bella Hadid is no stranger to the Cannes Film Festival — the 24-year-old model has become almost synonymous with the Cannes red carpet, and all the glamour therein. Her looks make the headlines each time — as they should — leaving our jaws agape, and Twitter feeds full.

Most recently, Hadid's lung necklace took our breath away at the premiere of Three Floors (Tre Piani) at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on Sunday.

The look, from the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall 2021 collection, features a golden necklace molded into the shape of the lungs, offset by a black, form-fitting dress. Schiaparelli describes the piece as a "gilded brass necklace in the shape of trompe l'oeil lungs, which is adorned with rhinestones."

On an Instagram story, Hadid wrote "Thank you angel @danielroseberry This creation of yours is a dream come true. Art & reality. You and your mind are truly incredible!!! Thank you forever!!!"

Indeed, the creation was a dream come true, for Hadid and fans alike. Many were quick to comment on social media, with one user @itgirltrin writing "HELLO???????????????????????????????" (and receiving 300,000 likes, nonetheless).

Hadid wore a similarly head-turning look earlier in the festival, as well: a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier piece. It's clear she didn't come to play.