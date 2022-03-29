For her first-ever Oscars, Becky G was invited to perform "We Don't Talk About Bruno," the song from Disney's film Encanto. (She was joined by Megan Thee Stallion and Luis Fonsi.)
On the red carpet, the pop star looked regal in a custom Etro strapless column dress, her first look of the night (she changed into a green Genny look for her performance and a beaded PatBO minidress for the Elton John party).
In the gallery, below, Becky G takes PAPER behind the scenes of her getting ready for the big night, from her glam process to her outfit of choice.
My dress was custom Etro. And for my first Oscars, that was really special for me. As soon as I saw it, I immediately loved the rose gold color and the fact that it had pockets! Each crystal is embroidered, and you can tell that attention to detail was super important to the Etro team.
Photography: Emilio Sanchez
