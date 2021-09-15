Coming off the tail of New York Fashion Week, we already knew the fashions were going to be giving this year at the 2021 Video Music Awards. But what about the glam? As makeup artists and hairstylists from all over the world flocked to NYC for what might be their busiest time of year, celebrities were given their top picks for the best glam squads.

Overall, the makeup and hair from the VMAs red carpet were phenomenal. From graphic eye looks to floor-length braids, we noticed quite a few things that might inspire trends this fall. Keep reading to check out — and shop — our favorites from the red carpet, from Doja Cat to Camila Cabello and Megan Fox.

Doja Cat

Camila Cabello

Megan Fox

Madison Beer

For this peachy babydoll glam, Madison Beer worked with Cherish Brooke Hill who also works with Keke Palmer. The star of this look is certainly the blush; that rosy soft pink was achieved with Pat McGrath's Divine Blush in the shades "Nymphette" and "Cherish." For eyes, Cherish used a mixture of the Huetopian Dream palette and the Celestial Divinity palette. Madison's hair was expertly styled in this glamorous Old Hollywood wave by Scott King, who famously works with Lisa Rinna, styling her many wigs and alter egos.

Bretman Rock

An ode to Aaliyah, Bretman Rock rocked a vintage tiger print Roberto Cavalli dress, so this bronzed glam fit perfectly with the overall look. Bretman worked with rising makeup artist Dimitry Kukushkin, who used Makeup By Mario's Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette and Soft Sculpt collection. Bretman has been known for makeup for so long, but his hair is finally having a moment. The bouncy mullet-shag was expertly styled by Irinel de León, who has perfected the soft natural curl look.

Charli XCX