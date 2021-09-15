Coming off the tail of New York Fashion Week, we already knew the fashions were going to be giving this year at the 2021 Video Music Awards. But what about the glam? As makeup artists and hairstylists from all over the world flocked to NYC for what might be their busiest time of year, celebrities were given their top picks for the best glam squads.
Overall, the makeup and hair from the VMAs red carpet were phenomenal. From graphic eye looks to floor-length braids, we noticed quite a few things that might inspire trends this fall. Keep reading to check out — and shop — our favorites from the red carpet, from Doja Cat to Camila Cabello and Megan Fox.
Doja Cat
Ernesto Casillas killed it with Doja Cat's red carpet smokey eye. The stunning violet and burgundy blend was achieved with Pat McGrath's newly launched MOTHERSHIP IX: HUETOPIAN DREAM eyeshadow palette. "When I saw the look for the red carpet, I knew I had to do a smoldering eye — something that reads rock and roll." Ernesto paired this eye look with the new KISS Lash Drip Lashes in You Dew You (p.s. they're only $5, you need them).
The talented JSTAYREADY styled Doja Cat in this hair look. Her team was in-sync about creating this edgy, punk look that reminds us of Lindsay Lohan's friend, Maddie, in Freaky Friday. JSTAYREADY used GHD's powerful Helios Hairdryer with the diffuser attachment to achieve these effortless curls and then touched it up with the Creative Curl Wand.
Camila Cabello
Patrick Ta and Camila Cabello have been working together for some time, but this bold graphic eye look is something new. Ta actually created the spotted eye look using L'Oreal's Pro-Matte Liquid Lipsticks in "Red Affair" and "Framboize Frenzy."
Dimitris Giannetos achieved Camila's sleek, modern pony using GHD's max styler (my personal favorite hair straightener) and even took the mini GHD Unplugged styler to the red carpet to touch up any frizz. Now, THAT is iconic.
Megan Fox
Megan Fox seemed to be the most talked-about star from the VMAs red carpet, buzzing across social media for the sheer Mugler dress Maeve Reilly styled her in.
However, her glam was next level. She worked with the legendary Ash K Holm for makeup, who used her collaboration palette with Buxom to achieve the muted peachy eyeshadow. Buxom is known for its plumping lip products, which gave Megan a stunning nude pout. Ash used the Buxom Powerline Lip Liner in "Hush Hush Henna" paired with the Full Force Lipstick in "Fly Girl" and topped off with the Plumping Lip Cream in "Dolly" only applied in the center of the lips to make them appear fuller.
For hair, Megan worked with Kardashian-approved hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons on this sultry wet look. In my opinion, the wet hair look is extremely hard to achieve and Andrew pulled this off perfectly using Living Proof's No Friz Vanishing Oil and Hidden Crown hair extensions.
Madison Beer
For this peachy babydoll glam, Madison Beer worked with Cherish Brooke Hill who also works with Keke Palmer. The star of this look is certainly the blush; that rosy soft pink was achieved with Pat McGrath's Divine Blush in the shades "Nymphette" and "Cherish." For eyes, Cherish used a mixture of the Huetopian Dream palette and the Celestial Divinity palette.
Madison's hair was expertly styled in this glamorous Old Hollywood wave by Scott King, who famously works with Lisa Rinna, styling her many wigs and alter egos.
Bretman Rock
An ode to Aaliyah, Bretman Rock rocked a vintage tiger print Roberto Cavalli dress, so this bronzed glam fit perfectly with the overall look. Bretman worked with rising makeup artist Dimitry Kukushkin, who used Makeup By Mario's Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette and Soft Sculpt collection.
Bretman has been known for makeup for so long, but his hair is finally having a moment. The bouncy mullet-shag was expertly styled by Irinel de León, who has perfected the soft natural curl look.
Charli XCX
Charli XCX's bold '60s-inspired winged liner and soft neutral skin was executed by the talented Holly Gowers. She used Pat McGrath's Mothership V Palette and Charlotte Tilbury's Bedroom Black Eyeliner. The soft bronzed skin was done with Chanel's famous Soliel Tan Cream Bronzer.
Photos via Getty