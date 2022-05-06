What is there to say about the Telfar Bag that hasn't already said? The ubiquitous accessory has been nothing short of a full-blown cultural phenomenon over the past few years; adorning the shoulders of everyone from Beyoncé to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, making appearances on The Wendy Williams Show and Oprah's list of "Favorite Things," and earning its affectionate nickname, "The Bushwick Birkin." Stylish yet affordable, the coveted bag has cemented its status as a bonafide style icon, so it was only a matter of time until someone made a song about it.

Fresh off a tour opening for Shygirl, Brooklyn artist BAYLI is back with her newest single, "TELLY BAG." An ode to the artist's love of the designer bag, fashion and queer identity, "TELLY BAG" sees BAYLI flaunting her Telfar as she's jetsetting around the world and musing over casual flings. Sporting a skittering drum bass that's beat peppered with steel drums and tropical synths, "TELLY BAG" gives off laidback vibes, exuding the same effortless chicness that one would expect from a fashion-focused bop.

"'TELLY BAG' is a song for the 'it girls!' I created this track as an upbeat homage to my community and this era of time where queer Black art and design is helping to shape the future and transform global culture," BAYLI says of the track. "With my music, I always try to empower my listeners, but this track feels like the epitome of what it means to be a bad bitch in 2022. One of my favorite lines from the song is, 'You’re so straight and I’m so gay,' and it sounds so simple and like just me pointing out the obvious, but really that line represents feeling beautiful and empowered in my queerness."

Related | Sonja Morgan Models Telfar

"TELLY BAG" arrives alongside a visual that's just as fashionable and unapologetically queer as the track. Featuring a cast of fellow LGBTQ+ creators, including the likes of Diallo Mitch, Brendan Jordan, Kid Kenn, Blossom and more, the music video see BAYLI and company showing off their colorful collection of Telfar bags set against a blank backdrop. It's equal parts runway show and trendy Brooklyn kiki, for an altogether fun time.

Check out the PAPER premiere of the official music video for BAYLI's "TELLY BAG," below.