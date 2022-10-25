Though we’ll be missing Kat Hernandez on season three of Euphoria, Barbie Ferreira’s next role might be even more iconic. Alongside fellow queer actor Kiersey Clemons, Ferriera will star in a drag king romance, according to Out.

Set in the '90s, Young King follows the Las Vegas drag scene for Larin Sullivan's directorial debut. In the comedic film, Clemons’ character, Jules, aspires for fame, makes her debut performance in the resort city and chases after fellow dancer Ronnie, played by Ferreira. The film is actually based on a short film of the same name that Sullivan released in 2021, which tells the story of a young drag king preparing to meet her father.

David Garrett, CEO of Mister Smith Entertainment, called the movie “an incredibly emotional father-daughter story,” with Michael Shannon starring as Jules’ estranged father, Mick. While the gambler and part-time clown may disapprove of Jules’ masculine presentation and love interest, the two reunite.

Garrett added, reflecting on the film's importance, “We are delighted to present Larin’s fresh twist on a classic Vegas story by shining a light on the drag king scene, which has rarely, if ever, been explored on the big screen.” Drag kings, despite existing since the beginning of drag itself, have rarely been explored in film. Because of this, we will be buying tickets immediately.

Aside from a winning premise and star-studded cast, the movie will also feature original music from the film’s executive music producer, Justin Tranter. The artist has worked with icons like Britney Spears and Lady Gaga, so we can expect a stellar soundtrack.

Both Ferriera and Clemons are keeping busy ahead of the film’s premiere. Clemons will star in The Flash with controversial costar, Ezra Miller, as well as the upcoming live-action Godzilla and an untitled MonsterVerse show. Then, aside from delivering two seasons of Euphoria, Ferriera recently appeared in Jordan Peele’s Nope.

While no premiere date is set, queer people everywhere should stay tuned for updates on the drag king love story we all needed.