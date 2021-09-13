Twitter's buzzing over Avril Lavigne's appearance at the 2021 VMAs for an unexpected reason.

During the awards pre-show, the star was seen walking down the red carpet with boyfriend Mod Sun in a bedazzled bra and hot pink plaid suit. However, Lavigne's first red carpet appearance in two years also came as a surprise to many viewers, some of whom decided to use it as an opportunity to bring up the internet's favorite conspiracy theory. Yeah, we're talking about the Avril Lavigne's doppelgänger thing.

In case you don't remember, Lavigne's disappearance from the public eye left diehard fans wondering where their pop punk princess went. So to fill the void in their hearts, a fan blog called "Avril Is Dead" presented a viral theory about the musician falling into a deep depression after the release of her 2002 breakout album, Let Go, and being found dead in her home.

Naturally, this led to accusations of a cover-up, which was explored in-depth by the fan page. Presenting evidence that studied the moles and blemishes distinguishing Lavigne from her supposed clone, "Melissa Vandella," the theory spiraled from there and became the subject of YouTube explainers that claimed the "fake Avril" had "flubbed" interviews the "real Avril" should've nailed.

Fast forward to Lavigne's latest public outing and it wasn't a surprise that a number of people began furiously tweeting about the conspiracy, especially after MTV decided to put quotation marks around her name.

you know why https://t.co/cNpPk3iJNN — 💀 Jordan Graveyard 💀 (@jordanagraves) September 12, 2021

"Avril Lavigne" in quotes because we all know that's Melissa pic.twitter.com/K2paxxCFBJ — garry 🇵🇸 (@repeattofade) September 12, 2021

Not to mention a ton of references to Melissa's perceived inability to do an interview.

avril lavigne is literally dead and that interview with melissa just confirmed it for me — mac swift (@macjamesward) September 12, 2021

Avril sounding very Melissa right now #MTVVMAs — BCL (@bluten3) September 12, 2021

See what else people are saying about "Melissa," below.



Avril Lavigne on the VMAS…or is it her double, Melissa??? #vmas — LittleKingTrashMouth (@DeadZombiePanda) September 13, 2021

Avril Lavigne isn’t at the VMAs but Melissa Vandella might be — hayley (@vscogremlin) September 13, 2021

The thought of Avril Lavigne conspiracy about her death and being replaced sounds ridiculous but every time I see a new pic of her, a part of me is like “are you Melissa?”



Idk — cacie jade ッ (@cacieguidry) September 13, 2021

this doppelganger must have won a lookalike contest and they told her she would be replacing the real one since the real Avril has been missing for years. — Dallas Harvey (@Arkenstahl) September 13, 2021

Luv ya but what is this Melissa? pic.twitter.com/VpIspzOnuN — toeknee lowpez (not Ollie 🛹) (@Purgetheancient) September 12, 2021