After just a little over a quarter of a century, the beloved kid's show that some of us fondly remember growing up with, Arthur, finally came to a close.
One of the longest running children's television programs, Arthur has aired in 80 countries around the world, and PBS brought the show full circle with its series finale. Aptly titled “All Grown Up," the final episode gave us a glimpse into the future of the lovable anthropomorphic aardvark and all of his friends in Elwood City. Looking ahead 20 years, the episode reveals that Buster grow up to be teacher, Francine goes on to work for a sneaker company, Muffy makes a run for mayor, George owns the Sugar Bowl, Binky lands a gig as a weatherman and for some reason they made D.W. a traffic cop.
In a meta twist, Arthur is revealed to be the author of the entire series having grown up to write a graphic novel about his life beginning with the story of how he got his first pair of glasses (a nod to the show's very first episode Arthur's Eyes which aired back in 1996). As an added easter egg, the show brought back Arthur's original voice actor, Michael Yarmush, to play his adult self as well as Arthur creator Marc Brown who voices the librarian that lends the young aardvark the how-to-draw guide that ultimately sends him down his career path.
"It's amazing that what began as a simple bedtime story for my son eventually evolved into over a hundred books and a collaboration with GBH and PBS Kids that would last 25 years," Brown says of the series finale. "Now more than ever the last line of my first book Arthur's Nose rings true — 'There is a lot more to Arthur than his nose.'"
Naturally, the end of Arthur had a lot of people that grew up with the show in their feels and taking a fond trip down memory lane. Check out some their reactions below.
no one talk to me i teared up at this scene from arthurpic.twitter.com/U1NCyNF5tZ— taylor/tay \u2022 semi-ia (@taylor/tay \u2022 semi-ia) 1645481199
#Arthur25 the apple doesn't fall that far from the tree. Arthur as an Adult and his parents when they were younger.pic.twitter.com/im1h1lrU0k— \ud835\udd6d\ud835\udd94\ud835\udd87 \ud835\udd6d\ud835\udd9a\ud835\udd8a\ud835\udd93\ud835\udd86\ud835\udd9b\ud835\udd8e\ud835\udd98\ud835\udd99\ud835\udd86 (@\ud835\udd6d\ud835\udd94\ud835\udd87 \ud835\udd6d\ud835\udd9a\ud835\udd8a\ud835\udd93\ud835\udd86\ud835\udd9b\ud835\udd8e\ud835\udd98\ud835\udd99\ud835\udd86) 1645481669
The Arthur episode actually is pretty good. Brought back a lot of memories of my childhood. Kinda crazy how time flies. Too bad that\u2019s the series finale.— \u2600\ufe0f\ud83e\udeb6 (@\u2600\ufe0f\ud83e\udeb6) 1645484894
so arthur\u2019s story ended by having him become an actual author. the person who pushed him into that career, marc brown (the creator of arthur). oh and the voice of adult arthur was the original voice of arthur (Micheal Yarmush) i\u2019m emotionally wrecked rn. #arthur #arthur25pic.twitter.com/KgGFnF93aR— aMucc (@aMucc) 1645482421
The ending was revealed to us on Day 1.\n\nDW IS READING ARTHUR'S GRAPHIC NOVEL \n\n#Arthur25pic.twitter.com/kIk3FBWUWV— Peeebs (@Peeebs) 1645482183
Marc Brown with some of the O.G. "Arthur" voice cast in 1995, when the first season was being recorded. #Arthur25 #waybackpic.twitter.com/Uwh5RI5thu— Roabe (@Roabe) 1645482940
.@PBSKIDS @arthurpbs Today is my 26th Birthday, and to this day Arthur is still one of my favorite cartoons. I had two Arthur themed birthday parties as a toddler, and I felt like since it was the end of the show's run, it was only appropriate to do it one last time :) #Arthur25pic.twitter.com/qBCS5UqA9g— Prime (@Prime) 1645150654
Did I, a 30 year old grown adult just sit down and watch the series finale of @ArthurPBS and shed a tear, grieving the official end of my childhood? You bet your lucky pencil I did. #Arthur25pic.twitter.com/wwIYM447ii— Shayna S-W (@Shayna S-W) 1645480677
This. is. everything! #Arthur25https://twitter.com/AlbenzioMelissa/status/1495793123154345984\u00a0\u2026— Arthur Read #Arthur25 (@Arthur Read #Arthur25) 1645461371
Photo via PBS Kids/ YouTube