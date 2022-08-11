There's a terrifying backstory behind the large scar of Angus Cloud's head.

On Wednesday, August 10, Variety published a new interview with the 24-year-old actor — who plays Euphoria fan favorite Fez — in which he talked about the life-threatening accident that almost killed him as a teen in 2013.

"I broke my skull on Friday the 13th," Cloud said, confirming that the scar was "real" before opening up about the incident, which occurred one night while walking alone through his hometown of Oakland, Calif. And while his final destination was supposed to be home, his midnight stroll actually resulted in him suffering several major injuries after he accidentally fell into an open construction pit in the dark, where he ended up waking up "12 hours later at the bottom."



"I was trapped. But they wasn't gonna find me down there," Cloud said, before he recalled going into extreme "survival mode," which helped him drag himself out of the pit. "I found myself. Or God found me, whatever you want to call it."

But what he didn't know on the bus ride back home though was that he had major internal bleeding in his head and several broken fingers. So despite initially thinking he was "on drugs, 'cause [his] pupils was hella dilated," his mom realized that something was very wrong when he "started throwing up hella mouthfuls of crimson red blood." So as a result, she decided to rush her son to the emergency room, while also trying to keep him awake and urging him to drink water.

"My mama took me to the children's hospital, and they saved my life. That's what the scar's from," Cloud said. "They cut my head open, they put some screws and a plate over where I broke my skull and — shit, sealed me back up, and that was that.”

That said, Cloud said he will still occasionally "mix the front of one word with the back of the next" and "scribble-scrabble two words together," even though he only spent a week in the hospital followed by a few sessions of speech and physical therapy.

"The brain is so fragile," he said. "It was damn near like nothing really happened. I'm so blessed to just have minor brain damage. You know, it's so minor it ain't even really worth speaking about."

You can read Cloud's entire interview with Variety here.